America’s Most Wanted Deadbeat Dad Was Finally Busted After He Tried to Run a Scam Involving Maraschino Cherries

There’s a 64-year-old guy named Joseph Stroup who’s been America’s MOST WANTED deadbeat dad for almost 20 years. He owed more than $550,000 in back child support for his four kids, and he’s been on the run since 1998.

Well . . . he was FINALLY caught earlier this month. And it all happened because he tried to run an amateur scam involving maraschino cherries. Obviously.

It turns out he’s been living in Bearspaw, Alberta, Canada under the fake name Joop Cousteau. Back in November, he was at a bar and ordered a cherry Coke with eight maraschino cherries.

A few minutes later, he started yelling that he’d broken his tooth on a pit in one of the cherries. But maraschino cherries don’t HAVE pits . . . and the manager was suspicious.

He started Googling Joop Cousteau, and he eventually found a Facebook page one of his sons had started about the back child support. So he called the cops.

They coordinated with the FBI and the U.S. Marshals, and Joseph was arrested earlier this month. Now he’ll be facing a trial for violating child support.