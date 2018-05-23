An 82-Year-Old Woman Learned to Code and Released a Successful App
By Jaymie Curtis
|
May 23, 2018 @ 6:02 AM

This will make that programmer cousin of yours feel even worse about that lame app he’s been working on for three years . . .

A woman named Masako Wakamiya learned to code a little over a year ago, and released a successful iPhone game called Hinadan.  And here’s the kicker . . . she’s 82 YEARS OLD.

Her game is intended for older people who are interested in traditional Japanese culture.  It’s basically a memorization game where you dress up little ornamental dolls, and have to put them in the right spot.

So it might not be “cool” by a teenager’s standards.  But over 50,000 people have downloaded it in the past year.

Masako recently did an interview where she talked about how learning new things is so important as you get older.  And she says she has some more app ideas in the works.

 

 

