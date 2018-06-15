An Autistic Kid Who Rarely Talks Gave an Amazing Speech at His Graduation

This is one of the best graduation speeches of the year. Maybe ever.

Last Saturday, a kid named Sef Scott delivered an amazing, six-minute speech at his high school graduation in Frisco, Texas, near Dallas.

And everyone in his class was caught off-guard by it, because he’s autistic and rarely speaks AT ALL.

His mom and brother helped him write his speech. But he was up at the podium all by himself in front of a huge crowd of people. And I mean HUGE.

Over 1,000 kids were in his graduating class. So the ceremony was held at a stadium that seats about 12,000 people. And from the crowd shots, it looks like most of those seats were filled.

His speech was all about doing “unexpected” things . . . like getting up in front of thousands of people who’ve never heard you talk before. And he CRUSHED it for six straight minutes.

He told his classmates to never be afraid of unexpected things in life. Then he congratulated them, and got a standing ovation.