RELATED CONTENT

Happy National Donut Day Freebies List

Four New Stats on Our Love of Donuts in Honor of National Donut Day

Burger King Announced a New “Whopper Donut” . . . But It’s Just a Whopper with a Hole Cut in the Center?

The first animal you see would determine your personality

Your Mornin’ Buzz including a huge shake up on TWD

Wait, you want me to drink what now?!?!