Go Team Blake!!! He won with raspy rock singer Chloe Kohanski! This is Blake Sheltons 6th win as coach and Chloe was the winner of Season 13. Story and pics CLICK HERE

Also, how awesome was this perforamnce? copy and paste the link below to see red Marlow and Vince Gill!!!

https://countryrebel.com/blogs/videos/vince-gill-joins-voice-finalist-for-show-stopping-performance