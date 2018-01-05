The “Animaniacs” are coming back!!!

If you loved Mindy and Buttons, Pinky & The Brain, Yakko, Wakko and Dot-get ready for a comeback.

Well on Hulu anyway. Hulu Will Bring the “Animaniacs” Back for Two New Seasons

If the names Yakko, Wakko, and Dot mean anything to you, this is exciting news. Hulu just announced they’re bringing back the show “Animaniacs” for two new seasons. The first episodes will air in 2020!!

It’s been off the air for 20 years. Steven Spielberg was involved with the original version, and he’ll be executive producing this time as well. Pinky and the Brain were on the show before they got their own spinoff, and they’ll be on the new version too.

Hulu also got the rights to all the OLD “Animaniacs” episodes, plus “Pinky and the Brain” and “Tiny Toon Adventures”. You can stream all those episodes right now. Full story here