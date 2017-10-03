An Anonymous Couple Has Been Paying for Random People at Applebee’s

Here is some good news for a change:

An anonymous couple has recently been paying random people’s bills. They usually sit at the bar . . . tell their server who they want to pay for . . . and do it two or three times a month.

One woman was there for her daughter’s birthday last week and they covered their entire bill for 16 people. A server named Samantha Powell waited on the couple last week, and says they don’t want to be identified. But they own a business in the area. Why do they do it?? The husband just always says he grew up poor, but now he’s not. So that’s why they do it. An assistant manager says they’ve actually been doing it for YEARS. They’ve just never gotten this much attention before.