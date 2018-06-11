Another Record Month For Peoria Airport

May was another record month for PIA.

More passengers traveled through Peoria’s Gen. Wayne A. Downing International Airport last month than any other previous May, boosting PIA’s overall passenger count 5-percent higher than 2017’s numbers year-to-date.

A record 60,261 people flew through Peoria International Airport in May, breaking the previous May record of 56,470 set in 2014.

March was also the busiest month in the airport’s history.

“These are exciting numbers because we’re not even fully into the busy summer travel season,” said Gene Olson, Director of Airports for the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Peoria.

Olson notes that PIA has six nonstop destinations to vacation spots across the country–more than any other Central Illinois airport–on Allegiant.

Allegiant flies nonstop from Peoria to Las Vegas, Phoenix and four Florida cities–Destin, Orlando, Punta Gorda and Tampa/St. Petersburg. PIA also has daily nonstop flights on American, Delta, and United airlines to six major hubs, including four of the five most connected airports in the U.S.

While leisure travel continues to be up double digits so far in 2018, Olson said that PIA is focused on increasing business travel.

“We’re extremely proud of the options and airlines that we have at PIA,” Olson said. “Airports are critical lifelines to the global economy, and our airport offers easy access to that international community. Having daily flights to so many of the most connected airports in the world is an asset that not all communities our size can boast.”

Although PIA had its third busiest year in 2017, a recent market analysis showed the airport captures just 58-percent of the air travel within a 25-to-40 mile radius. Of the 42-percent choosing another airport, 33-percent of those are choosing to fly out of O’Hare International Airport, according to the study.

“The more we convince everyone to use PIA, the more service and destinations we can attract,” Olson said. “In our industry, the advice ‘use it or lose it’ means more now than ever before, especially for airports our size.”

