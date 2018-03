Peoria Fire and Rescue says crews were called to a duplex in the 3900 block of N. Donna Lane around 6:30 p.m Thursday on reports of a vent fan on fire in an apartment bathroom.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the bathroom’s ceiling without having to displace the residents.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said a faulty vent fan appears to have caused the fire.

