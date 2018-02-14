Bartonville and West Peoria firefighters responded to a fire in a Bartonville apartment.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 5816 S. Adams St.

Bartonville Police Chief Brian Fengel says officers were the first to arrive at the scene.

“We weren’t able to get in. It was fully involved when we got here,” Fengel said.

The fire appeared center in an upper floor apartment.

“We got the majority of the people out, some were already out,” Fengel said.

Fengel says all pets inside the structure were also safely removed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The post Apartment Fire In Bartonville appeared first on 1470 WMBD.