Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis struck a positive note at his 13th State of the City address.

Last year, the focus was on Caterpillar and city budget issues.

“And now that the dust has settled, our local economy is becoming more stimulated,” Ardis said.

Ardis called pension reform in Springfield the city’s biggest concern.

“If there is one thing that is going to implode our city and our state’s budget it is unfunded pension liability,” Ardis explained.

A majority of the speech, however, centered on local startups. He called for a sophisticated network of capital sources, such as venture capital and private equity, as well as consultants to partner with the local businesses.

“It’s really important for us to have new companies that are evolving, and going to grow into employers,” Ardis explained.

Ardis noted more than a dozen startups in his speech. One of them was Christine Deehring’s Bump Boxes, which provides products for expected mothers.

“We have great talent (in Peoria),” she said. “That’s been one thing we realized as we are growing our team and scaling. We are lucky to have the people we have on our team.”

Deepak Gaddipati moved back to Peoria in 2009 to work as an Army contractor. That’s when is grandmother fell, broke her hip and struggled to recover.

So he helped start VirtuSense Technologies, which works on technology that helps diagnose people with hip problems before injury.

“We initially started working for OSF HealthCare and Unity Point Health Methodist. Now we work with a lot of hospitals,” Gaddipati said.

OSF HealthCare was honored with the Mayors Community Service Award. Ardis praised the hospital and Caterpillar for the purchase of the Chase Bank block, which will soon be the OSF HealthCare Ministry Headquarters.

The post Ardis Focuses On Startups At State Of The City appeared first on 1470 WMBD.