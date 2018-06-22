Are These Things Cheap . . . or Frugal?

Even though they’re really closely related, there’s a WORLD of difference between being cheap . . . and being frugal. Cheap is bad. Frugal is admirable.

And a new survey asked people if a bunch of different things you can do to save money fall on the cheap side of the line, or the frugal side. Here are the results . . .

1. Not leaving a tip . . . CHEAP.

2. Buying generic groceries or electronics . . . FRUGAL.

3. Carefully tracking how much electricity you’re using . . . FRUGAL.

4. Reusing tea bags or coffee filters . . . CHEAP.

5. Calculating your portion of a group dinner bill to the cent . . . CHEAP.

6. Diluting your hand soap with water so it’ll last longer . . . CHEAP.

7. Using deals or coupons for everything you buy . . . FRUGAL.

8. Always tipping 15%, regardless of how good the service was . . . CHEAP.

9. Re-gifting . . . CHEAP.

10. Only drinking at home, never at a bar or restaurant . . . FRUGAL.