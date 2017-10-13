Are You Freaked Out By Today?

Here are a couple facts about Friday the 13th for you to chew on today:

The fear of Friday the 13th is called friggatriskaidekaphobia. As long as that isn’t a puzzle on Wheel of Fortune I think we can forget the name as soon as we read it.

You might be scared about what you can’t control. That’s why so many people alter their plans today, to try to avoid being unlucky.

If you’re a little freaked out and jumpy, you’re totally normal. Making sure you don’t walk under a ladder or keeping the black cats away today is a bit much, but you’re not totally nutty if you do.

If you’re SUPER anxious though, it could be a problem. If you stay in bed all day in fear that anything you do will be cursed, there might be some deeper issues at play.

Approximately $900 MILLION is lost in commerce every Friday the 13th . . . from all the people who decide not to go to work, or leave their house at all.