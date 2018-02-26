Are you IN or OUT?

It seems like everybody has been sick at some point or another over the last 3 or 4 months, heck, I still have a bit of a cough, so if you want to take a day off work by pretending you’re sick, you’ll probably get away with it. But we’re not talking about the ethics of that move today . . . we’re talking about the name.

When you call work to get a day off because you’re sick, what do you call that process? Most of us would say “calling in sick.” But apparently, about one in seven people say “calling out sick.”

“Calling out sick” is the most popular in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Who knew?

JY