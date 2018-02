Lots of folks will tune in to the Olympics over the next couple weeks….but maybe YOU aren’t among them. I have a few theories as to why some people won’t watch:

Curling just reminds you how dirty your floors are.

If you want to see something go downhill fast, you’ll just watch the stock market.

If you want international competition, you’ll watch President Trump get into a Twitter war with Kim Jong-Un.

You’re too busy watching Congress “skate” around the issues.

JY