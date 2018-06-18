Arrests Made In Connection With East Bluff Shooting

A fight Sunday night led to a woman being shot in Peoria, and another woman being stabbed.

Peoria Police say a Shotspotter alert came in around 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Republic.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says that a group of women, who had fought with the victim earlier in the night, returned with some men, who fired shots.

23-year-old Elasha Rogers was arrested for mob action and battery.

A female juvenile was also arrested for aggravated battery.

All injuries were considered non-life threatening.

