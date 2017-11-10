An Artificial Intelligence Computer Has Been Trained to Solve Crimes . . .
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Nov 10, 2017 @ 6:29 AM

Scientists have trained a computer to SOLVE CRIMES. And they did it by having it binge watch “CSI” for 39 episodes . . . which helped the artificial intelligence learn how to recognize clues and suspicious behavior. Now they need to let the computer catch up on ALL of the CSI shows, right now it’s only binge watched 39 episodes and it’s 65% accurate, imagine after ALL the CSI episodes, give it a pair of shades and the crime solving computer will do it’s thing!  HERE’S THE STORY

