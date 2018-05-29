At Least People Were Remembering

As I sat back enjoying my Memorial Day scrolling through Facebook and Instagram I noticed a lot of posts that reminded us, since it was Memorial Day, to thank those who served in the military. I mentioned that I had this thing about that…kind of a pet peeve if you will, that Memorial Day was those who died in the line of service…NOT those who had served. Sounds pretty petty of me doesn’t it. I went on to explain that Veterans Day was for those who had served, not Memorial Day…and Armed Forces Day honors those currently serving.

Then the reminder came to me in a soft voice…’They took time to remember that today is an important day and they are thinking of those who are serving or have served, should you really let that bother you?’ No…no I should not. I don’t really need to be some sort of ‘Official Holiday Rules Follower’ and get upset when others think of those that did something I didn’t, or would even be able to do.

So to the families of the fallen, I’m sorry for your loss and I will never forget that fact that men and women died while serving our nation. To the men and women who have served or are currently serving in our military…thank you very very much. You all signed up knowing that you were potentially putting your life on the line and I for one am grateful. I hope you all had a wonderful holiday.