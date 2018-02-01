Aurelio’s Pizza of Peoria Closing

A Chicago-based pizza chain is closing its Peoria branch.

According to its Facebook page, The Aurelio’s Pizza of Peoria is closing due to a sudden and unexpected illness.

The post included the following statement:

“We would like to thank all of our loyal Aurelio’s customers for allowing us to serve you and your families in Peoria for the past four years. Your out pouring of kind words and shared memories of your relationship with Aurelio’s over the past 59 years was well appreciated. We hope to return to Peoria area.”

All Joe Sent Me Rewards points and gift cards are still valid at all of the restaurant’s locations.

Those cards can be used for shipping pizzas.

The restaurant opened at its 3821 N. Sterling location in late 2013. It was the 44th store for Aurelio’s when it opened.

