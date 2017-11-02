Baaaaaad Judgement!!

The ability to improvise is a GOOD thisg. THIS kind of improvisation is NOT.

A 28-year-old woman named Amber Schmunk from Fredonia, Wisconsin bought a plastic pool for her kids last month. Not sure why seeing as cold weather is already here. Anyway, there wasn’t enough room in her minivan for it . . . so she quickly whipped up a new plan. (This is the bad improv I was telling you about)

She put it on the roof of the van . . . and then she had her nine-year-old son climb up there to hold it down while they drove it home. Who DOES that?!?!?! She figured he was safe because she STRAPPED him down inside the pool!! What the what???

Someone spotted her driving with the kid and the pool on her roof and called the cops.

When they tracked her down, the police report says, quote, “she believed it was okay as her father let her do things like that when she was that age.”

She was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment, and she could be looking at up to 10 YEARS in prison.

Maybe next time go with an inflatable pool that comes in a box that you can put IN your vehicle, not on top.