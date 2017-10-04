The Baby Still Smells New!
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Oct 4, 2017 @ 7:14 AM

On Thursday, as most of you know, my niece Molly who is like a daughter to me, had baby Elijah Iris(for my middle name) Jacob born 9-28.  He is still in the hospital and doing better everyday.  It’s exciting but frustrating that we can’t take him home yet.  I have never been a patient person.  I just want to snuggle him, dress him and love him, and so does everyone else in our household.  Molly (Mommy) has been through a lot, and when I say a lot that’s an understatement.  My husband and I are so proud of obstacles she had to overcome to get here.   After 10 years of dreading getting a call at night with the worst news you can imagine, she is here-strong and a year plus in her recovery.  And now we have two wonderful things to celebrate !!!!    Thank God Mommy and baby are healthy and happy.  I just need that baby  home so we can cover him with love asap !  Isn’t he precious! Just like his momma was to me from the first time I held her <3 

Comments