A Babysitter Is Busted Using a Kid to Help Him During a Burglary
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Dec 18, 2017 @ 6:18 AM

I can’t believe that in this era of helicopter parenting, we’re still letting teenagers babysit our kids.  And THIS is why.

The cops in Ulster County, New York got a call last Thursday afternoon about a young kid dragging a suitcase down the street.

When they got there, they found the 10-year-old with the suitcase, along with the kid’s 16-year-old babysitter.

And they figured out what happened:  The babysitter had used the kid he was watching to help him break into a house.

The babysitter was charged with four felonies, including burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief.  He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The 10-year-old wasn’t charged.

