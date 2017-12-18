A Babysitter Is Busted Using a Kid to Help Him During a Burglary

I can’t believe that in this era of helicopter parenting, we’re still letting teenagers babysit our kids. And THIS is why.

The cops in Ulster County, New York got a call last Thursday afternoon about a young kid dragging a suitcase down the street.

When they got there, they found the 10-year-old with the suitcase, along with the kid’s 16-year-old babysitter.

And they figured out what happened: The babysitter had used the kid he was watching to help him break into a house.

The babysitter was charged with four felonies, including burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The 10-year-old wasn’t charged.