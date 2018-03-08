“Bachelor” Producers Track the Women’s Menstrual Cycles to Get Them When They’re More Emotional

According to Amy Kaufman’s new tell-all “Bachelor Nation,” producers “have been known to keep track of when the women in the house are menstruating,” so they can interview the love-sick contestants on camera during that time of the month.

“When women cycled together in the house, it created a completely different vibe,” Ben Hatta, a former “Bachelor” producer, told Kaufman. “So a girl’s now crying mid-interview about nothing, or being reactionary to things that are super small. It helped the producers, because now you’ve got someone who is emotional — and all you want is emotion.”

So am I the only one who thinks that this is reprehensible ?? As a woman who had terrible PMS for years this is just terrible. All for greed greed greed. I keep telling my 26 yr old niece that MONEY is truly the ROOT of all EVIL. So they preyed on these poor girls which we know are already vulnerable being on the show. I always knew producers were snakes but damn this is awful!!

