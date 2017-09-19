Too bad we can’t send internet trolls back under a bridge

Twitter trolls are never going to go away, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to ignore them. Especially if you’re famous, like MAREN MORRIS.

People were posting negative comments about the outfits she wore on "The Tonight Show" and during a concert at Madison Square Garden. Maren had enough so she fired back on Saturday.

Here’s what she Tweeted, quote, “Honestly, I’m over the slut-shaming that goes on here. I’m a self-sufficient woman who loves her body. Get over it.”

Thousands of people liked her post . . . and that included some friends who came to her defense. RAELYNN Tweeted this: “You’re beautiful, everyone else is stupid. I had someone judge my insulin pump. People don’t even understand.”