Bank Merger Completed

The merger of State Bank of Speer into Morton Community Bank was completed March 16-19, according to a news release from Morton Community Bank.

The Speer, Illinois location is rebranded as Speer Community Bank and the location in Peoria is rebranded as Peoria Community Bank. All employees of the State Bank of Speer have been retained.

“This new partnership with Morton ensures that our customers will continue to enjoy a community bank experience,” said Steven Leuthold, community president of the now Speer Community Bank.

“We believe in Central Illinois and the Peoria area,” said Andy Honegger, president and co-CEO of Morton Community Bank. “We enjoy a strong and resilient business community, a stable housing market, and a can-do spirit that gets things done.”

“Morton Community Bank is an employee-owned bank, so employees of State Bank of Speer now have the unique opportunity to become owners of the bank,” Honegger said. “In addition, they also have access to a wider variety of career growth opportunities, if they wish.”

The merger now brings Morton Community Bank’s assets to $3.6 billion and its workforce grows to over 500 Central Illinois residents.

Morton Community Bank merged with Heritage Bank of Central Illinois in 2016. The bank also acquired State Bank of Arthur in 2017. Corporate headquarters remain in Morton.

The bank’s Business Development Department is headquartered at Peoria Heights Community Bank and the Consumer Lending Department is headquartered at the Peoria Community Bank location on Harmon Highway in Peoria.

