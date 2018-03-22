Bankruptcy Hearing For Pere Marquette

(WEEK) –The City of Peoria says Pere Marquette developers Gary Matthews and Monte Brannan cannot be trusted.That’s because city officials are accusing those developers of fraud, mismanagement and incompetence.

The developers have been struggling with financial issues. Charges were filed Wednesday by creditors in U.S. Bankruptcy Court against Matthews and Brennan.

The City of Peoria alleges the developers illegally paid themselves $1.6 million over the last few years.

Another issue, whether the developers are responsible for another $4 million in unpaid property taxes and bills owed to a general contractor.

The charges come amid a dispute over the hotel project that included more than $30 million in city-backed bonds. The city says Matthews and Brannan deny receiving any compensation.

At the beginning of a hearing Wednesday afternoon, the Debtors Council wanted to discuss cash collateral. The judge said this would only be effective if the debtor was in possession, calling it the “threshold of cash collateral.”

Bob Howard had been the acting receiver, responsible for every dime, while making sure funds were used for the operation.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Perkins ordered the possession of the Marriott Pere Marquette to be temporarily transferred back to the company.

Matthews had hired the First Hospitality Group who has been acting in the short term, paying operational expenses. They are in charge of accounts, insurance and managing operations for the hotel.

The judge said he has not seen a case where a receiver was taken out of possession and put back into possession later.

This is only a three-week deal until the next hearing on April 10.

This hearing will be an interim continuation hearing on cash collateral, with the judge hoping the charges can be negotiated before trial.

The Debtors Council told 25 News off-camera that Gary Matthews authorized debtors to file bankruptcy to protect foreclosure on Monday.

If needed, they discussed a trial date for April 24-25.