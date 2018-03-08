Do something good in Bartonville and you might earn a ticket.

But not just any ticket. Bartonville Police Chief Brian Fengel says his team is partnering with the fast food restaurant Wendy’s to hand out free food tickets to those spotted “doing something good.”

Officers will be giving out “Sweet Tickets” for a free small frosty when they observe someone doing something that is helpful to someone else.

“As spring approaches we are looking forward to seeing more people out and about and expect to distribute these “SWEET TICKETS” very quickly to those deserving individuals who are ‘doing something good’,” Fengel said in press release.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Bartonville Police Department.

The post Bartonville Police Handing Out Sweet Tickets appeared first on 1470 WMBD.