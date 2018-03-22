Bartonville Police Train Church Leaders

First responders are training local church leaders for disaster.

Trinity Presbyterian Church in Bartonville hosted the event. Officer Brett Williams said the A.L.I.C.E. system encourages to those in trouble to quickly alert authorities.

“It’s the method we started teaching our local schools on what to do if a disaster would occur,” Williams said.

Williams explained that A.L.I.C.E. stands for “alert,” “lock down,” “inform,” “counter” and “evacuate.”

The system encourages those in trouble to push information out as quickly as possible.

“We are getting away from the traditional lock downs, which tends to be more thought oriented. We want them to use their environment to their advantage,” Williams said.

Williams said he hopes the church leaders will take the info back to their congregations, or have it in mind in the case of an emergency.

