BBB Has Warning For Diabetic Patients

The Better Business Bureau serving Central Illinois is telling consumers about an online business that advertises a program to buy back diabetic test strips from patients.

An investigation by the BBB found over 200 customers nationwide who allege they never received payment.

Surplus Diabetic Supplies, LLC, located at 6110 Waveland Avenue and 3240 N. California Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, operates under the name CashNowOffer.com and has an ‘F’ rating with the BBB on a grading scale of A-plus through F.

The business has 246 BBB customer complaints against them from consumers in 41 states, 71 negative customer reviews and 1 positive customer review. Two of the complaints filed have been from consumers in Illinois.

Of the 246 complaints received, 120 were filed in the past four months, a dramatic increase of nearly 50-percent.

“The BBB finds the kind of behavior that prompts this type of negative activity to be particularly troublesome,” said Jessica Tharp, president and CEO of the Better Business Burea serving Central Illinois.

“In this case the investigation identified a pattern of consumer complaints and it is our responsibility to inform the public so they can make informed decisions should they chose to do business with the company,” said Tharp.

In their complaints, consumers allege they sent a shipment of diabetic testing strips to the business, with an understanding from the business that payment would be made within 24 hours. They allege the business failed to provide any payment after shipment was received, and they failed to receive an answer from the business after contacting them regarding the status of their payment.

BBB spoke by telephone with Jonathan Avila, the current owner of the business in January 2018 and March 2018. In these conversations Mr. Avila conveyed his intent to “clean up all the complaints of the former owner of the business.”

However, to date, the business has remained unresponsive to all consumer complaints on file, as well as to all mail correspondence. BBB has sent and resent three pattern letters to the business which Mr. Avila has failed to respond to.

BBB will continue to monitor complaints, but advises any consumer to be aware of this business and the pattern of consumer allegations.

More information is available at bbb.org.

