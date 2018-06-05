BBB Warns About Scam

A sweepstakes prize is not what it seems.

The Better Business Bureau is sounding the alarm on a sweepstakes lottery and prize scam.

“The BBB just released an in-depth study that is targeting how a sweepstakes lottery and prize scheme is targeting senior citizens,” said local Better Business Bureau CEO Jessica Tharp.

Tharp says many central Illinois residents have fallen victim to the scam that requires you to send money for a prize. Tharp says if you have to send money outside of the country, it’s a scam.

“Secondly, if you are promised high winnings and have to send money at all, period, that is not a legitimate officer,” Tharp said. “The demographic ages 60 and older are over half the age of the victims in this scam . ‘

Tharp says if you are skeptical, call the local BBB at 688-3741 or look up the number that contacted you online.

