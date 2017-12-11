Beer…Not Your Dads Shlitz Anymore

Have ever noticed how the front of beer cans and bottles have changed? Back when I was a kid I had a beer can collection, we all did so please don’t think I was a weird kid, but the cans weren’t really all that great. Red Strip or Fosters…and the occasional Schmidt beer can which had different artwork on each can was about the extent of ‘interesting’ cans. The label artwork was simple…Hamms, Shlitz, PBR…it was about what was IN the can, not ON the can.

Now you need to have a Masters Degree in art and create eye catching, exotic, weird, amazing, poster worthy art to try to sell a bottle of beer. I’ll say this though…some of that artwork is really freaking cool, and I wouldn’t mind having t-shirts with some of those labels on them. How do they taste? No clue, but they sure are purdy.

Doc