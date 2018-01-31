Bergner’s In Sheridan Village To Close

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. has announced Bergner’s in Sheridan Village is one of 42 of its stores that will close as part of a “store rationalization program.”

Including other recently announced closings, a total of 47 stores under the Bon-Ton umbrella will close in early 2018.

Store closing sales are scheduled to begin Feb. 1 and will run approximately 10 to 12 weeks.

Associates at the affected locations will be offered the opportunity to interview for available positions at other store locations.

