Best Bathroom Break Ever By Jaymie Curtis | Feb 26, 2018 @ 8:08 AM Backstage singin with the crew…will you join us?! A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Feb 24, 2018 at 9:33pm PST RELATED CONTENT A College Student Finds Out Her Dad Is Not Her Father From an Experiment For Biology Class A 108-Year-Old Man with 71 Descendants Finally Gets a Kid Named After Him Jake Owen Loves his Little Girl Pearl and so do we! A Girl Almost Got Kidnapped, but Another Kid’s Mom Saved Her Five Myths About the Flu You Should Stop Believing This Article is a Great Read!