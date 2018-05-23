Bicentennial Awards Local School STEM Program

Twenty-five Illinois elementary and middle schools were awarded a three-year Bicentennial STEM Fusion Program, the Illinois Math and Science Academy’s (IMSA) renowned teacher development training initiative.

Whittier Primary School in Peoria was one of those schools.

“It just gives them a lot more time to explore the opportunities. And for us as educators to provide those outlets,” said Whittier Technology Diverentiated Instruction Teacher Coleen Haddock.

Haddock says the program will help young students better understand technology. For example, they can use relatively new programs to coincide with lessons in traditional subjects, like English, math and science.

“Now we can design an APP or a game or a webpage to support that learning,” Haddock said. “And they have really taken off with it.”

The Fusion program supports talented students who are underfunded.

More than 100 schools applied for 25 Fusion programs.

“I’m so proud and so excited for our community, not only because I know our district is on board for it. I know our staff is on board for it and I know our kids are going to benefit from it,” Whittier Primary Principal Julie Degnan said.

The program is privately funded.

The Illinois Bicentennial is a year-long celebration of the state’s birth into the union.

