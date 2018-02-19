“Black Panther” Made Almost $200 Million

“Black Panther” destroyed expectations, taking in $192 million in its first weekend. And it’s expected to make $218 million to $222 million by the end of the President’s Day weekend tonight.

It’s already broken the record for biggest February opening . . . formerly held by “Deadpool” with $152 million.

It’s also the biggest pre-summer opening weekend ever, beating “Beauty and the Beast’s” $175 million.

It’s also the biggest opening for a superhero movie with only one hero. The previous record-holder was “Iron Man 3” with $174 million.

And it’s almost double the previous record-holder for biggest opening for a movie with a black director. F. Gary Gray had the previous record for “The Fate of the Furious” . . . $98.8 million.

The other two new movies this weekend, “Early Man” and “Samson”, didn’t do quite so well.

Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: “Black Panther”, $192 million.

2. “Peter Rabbit”, $17.3 million. Up to $48.2 million in its 2nd week.

3. “Fifty Shades Freed”, $16.9 million. Up to $76.1 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”, $7.9 million. Up to $377.6 million in its 9th week.

5. “The 15:17 to Paris”, $7.7 million. Up to $25.4 million in its 2nd week.

6. “The Greatest Showman”, $5.1 million. Up to $154.5 million in its 9th week.

7. NEW: “Early Man”, $3.2 million.

8. “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”, $2.5 million. Up to $54 million in its 4th week.

9. “Winchester”, $2.2 million. Up to $21.9 million in its 3rd week.