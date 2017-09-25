Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are making beautiful music together

Gwen Stefani unites with fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton on “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” the first single from her upcoming holiday LP of the same name, out October 6th via Interscope Records.

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas”– is one of six original tracks on the album, which also includes Stefani’s renditions of staples like “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow” and “Silent Night.”

Target will carry an exclusive Deluxe Edition of the LP featuring a 24-page hardback book with Stefani’s personal holiday photos and exclusive images from the album’s recording sessions. Holiday bundles and additional merchandise, available at the singer’s website, include a white vinyl edition (out October 20th), t-shirt, Christmas cards and ornament.