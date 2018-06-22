Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Stefani Thought They Were Rebounding

BLAKE SHELTON did an interview with WILLIE GEIST that’ll air on NBC’s “Sunday Today”. They released a preview where Willie asks him about GWEN STEFANI.

And if Blake’s being “honest,” to coin his album title . . . then Gwen’s NOT the reason he and MIRANDA LAMBERT broke up. The marriage was already on the skids when they got together.

He says, quote, “When I was going through my divorce, I hit rock bottom, just like anybody does when they go through something that devastating.

“It’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the exact same moment in time.”

Sounds like they were having fun, and not looking much beyond that.

Quote, “I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought, ‘This is a rebound deal’ . . . because we were both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and were kind of clinging to each other to get through this.”

These days they’re so happy it’s almost annoying . . . and the way he talks, it’s only a matter of time before they make it official.

Quote, “But now here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.

“That’s the only way either one of us could describe it . . . if she was sitting here.” Blake’s 42, and Gwen is 48.