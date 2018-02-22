Blended or On The Rocks?
By John Young
Feb 22, 2018 @ 11:31 AM

Today is National Margarita Day, because nothing says “FIESTA TIME!” like a sad, cold weekday in late February.

Anyway, here are some results from a survey about today’s very important holiday . . .

1.  76% of Americans like margaritas, and that includes one-third of us who LOVE them.  7% hate them.

2.  Two-thirds of people prefer frozen margaritas to ones on the rocks.  And only 3% of people JUDGE you for ordering a frozen one, so go ahead and get that blended peach margarita, buddy.

3.  26% of us always lick the salt off the rim . . . 14% never lick the salt.

4.  24% can’t stop after just drinking one.

5.  And 30% say it’s the best happy hour drink.

