A Blind Runner Is Using an App to Run the New York Marathon by Himself

This wouldn’t be the first time someone who’s visually impaired has run in a long-distance race but it would be the first time they’ve done it on their OWN. 35-year-old Simon Wheatcroft had a degenerative eye disease, and went blind when he was a teenager. He’s been working with IBM on a navigation device to help guide him while he runs. And he’s going to use it this weekend to run the NEW YORK CITY MARATHON. It’s called Wayband and it goes on his wrist and uses GPS to guide him through the course. Instead of audio alerts, it vibrates.

You can’t buy one yet, but he says they’ll eventually cost about $300.