Bond Set At $2 Million For Homicide Suspect

Bond is set for the suspect in Peoria’s most recent homicide.

The Journal Star reports Anthony Jackson, 27, was ordered to be held on $2 million bond on Friday in a Peoria County courtroom.

He’s accused of stabbing and fatally shooting his uncle Timothy Jackson, 43. Anthony Jackson made his first appearance in court Friday via video conference from Peoria County Jail, where he had been held since his arrest hours after the incident.

Timothy Jackson was found slumped over the wheel of his car in central Peoria early Thursday.

An autopsy revealed Jackson was shot four times in the head, chest and torso as well as suffering a graze wound. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Jackson likely died instantly.

Jackson is Peoria’s tenth homicide victim this year.

