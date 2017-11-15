Have You Bought Your Turkey Yet?

When to start thawing your turkey? You probably already know this but you should never thaw your turkey on the counter. Other than making this a temptation for even the best behaved pets, it also creates a breeding ground for just about every kind of bacteria with names I can’t even begin to pronounce. Rule of thumb is a day for every 4 pounds if thawing in the fridge.
If you’re like me you wait til the last minute! Good news…you can actually cook a frozen turkey. It can take a good chunk of your day, (4 to 7.5 hours depending on its size) but it can be done. DO NOT TRY AND DEEP FRY A FROZEN TURKEY!! As a matter of fact if you resort to cooking a frozen turkey you should only use the oven method.
For detailed information on how to prepare a bird from Alwan & Sons click HERE.
Deep questions like…To thaw or not to thaw…that isn’t the question. If you have the ability to not stress out about buying a turkey the week of Thanksgiving, know that you can purchase fresh turkeys. Alwan & Sons is one place that you can buy one, and they are good people. I like good people.