Boy, It Really Adds Up!!!

When I first read this I thought,”That sounds like a lot”, but then I REALLY thought about it and I guess it sounds about right. The average American makes 156 impulse purchases a year. And over the course of our life, we’ll spend 324 THOUSAND DOLLARS on stuff we weren’t planning to buy. Yep. Guilty!
Here are the top five impulse buys we make . . .
1. Food and groceries, 71% of us do it. And 3 out of 4 Americans say they’ve bought candy at the register before. That means 25% of us HAVEN’T? (???)
2. Clothing, 53%.
3. Household items, 33%.
4. Takeout food and delivery, 29%.
5. Shoes, 28%.
What are you guilty of impulse buying??
JY