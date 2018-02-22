Boy, It Really Adds Up!!!

When I first read this I thought,”That sounds like a lot”, but then I REALLY thought about it and I guess it sounds about right. The average American makes 156 impulse purchases a year. And over the course of our life, we’ll spend 324 THOUSAND DOLLARS on stuff we weren’t planning to buy. Yep. Guilty!

Here are the top five impulse buys we make . . .

1. Food and groceries, 71% of us do it. And 3 out of 4 Americans say they’ve bought candy at the register before. That means 25% of us HAVEN’T? (???)

2. Clothing, 53%.

3. Household items, 33%.

4. Takeout food and delivery, 29%.

5. Shoes, 28%.

What are you guilty of impulse buying??

JY