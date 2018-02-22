Boy, It Really Adds Up!!!
By John Young
Feb 22, 2018 @ 12:54 PM

When I first read this I thought,”That sounds like a lot”, but then I REALLY thought about it and I guess it sounds about right. The average American makes 156 impulse purchases a year.  And over the course of our life, we’ll spend 324 THOUSAND DOLLARS on stuff we weren’t planning to buy. Yep. Guilty!

Here are the top five impulse buys we make . . .

1.  Food and groceries, 71% of us do it.  And 3 out of 4 Americans say they’ve bought candy at the register before.  That means 25% of us HAVEN’T?  (???)

2.  Clothing, 53%.

3.  Household items, 33%.

4.  Takeout food and delivery, 29%.

5.  Shoes, 28%.

 

What are you guilty of impulse buying??

