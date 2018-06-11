Bradley Men’s Basketball To Play In Cancun

(From Bradley University) – Two 20-win teams and three top-150 RPI schools await the Bradley men’s basketball program as the Braves join a strong field in the 2018 Cancun Challenge, announced by the tournament on Monday. BU will play two games in Mexico at the Hard Rock Hotel Riveria Maya on Nov. 20-21 in addition to two games at Carver Arena.

Competing in the showcase Riviera Division, Bradley opens in Mexico against SMU of the American Athletic Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. CT. The Mustangs have won at least 25 games in four of the last five seasons, including a program-record 30 victories during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Braves are then slated to play either Penn State or Wright State the following day with the championship beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT and the consolation contest tipping off at 5 p.m. CT. The defending NIT Champions, the Nittany Lions finished 2017-18 with a 26-13 record and an RPI of 45. Wright State has won at least 20 games in each of the last three seasons, including a 25-10 record and NCAA Tournament appearance one year ago.

Each of Bradley’s games in Cancun will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.

“With a decade in the books, the Men’s Cancun Challenge comes up in conversation very quickly when people in the game talk about an ideal tournament,” said event director Brent Amick. “Our relationship with the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya means fans who travel in get the best in food and entertainment options; meanwhile, the teams can move around easily in the gated, secure setting and get their work done on the floor while also getting some time in the sun.”

The tournament also announced that Bradley will host Jacksonville State as part of the Cancun Challenge, welcoming the Gamecocks to Peoria on Wednesday, Nov. 14. Jacksonville State has reached the 20-win plateau in each of the last two seasons, including a 23-13 record one year ago and advancing to the semifinals of the OVC and CBI Tournaments.

Bradley will play one additional game as part of the tournament against a team from outside the field of eight that is traveling to Cancun.

Games in Cancun are played in the modified ballroom at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya; teams and their fans are in walking distance from their rooms to the games to the restaurants to poolside.

Bradley finished the 2017-18 season with a 20-13 record. One of just four schools in the country to improve by at least five wins in each of the last two years, the Braves earned a top-five seed for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and advanced to the league semifinals for the first time since 2010.

