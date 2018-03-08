BU Police Chief Receives No Confidence Vote

Bradley University Police Chief Brian Joschko has received a vote of no confidence.

In a letter to President Gary Roberts Wednesday, the Bradley University Police Benevolence Association, Inc., the police union on campus said in part: “We have lost all trust, faith, and confidence in Chief Brian Joschko’s ability to lead this department.”

The union cites what it claims is an atmosphere of hostility, retaliation and unethical behavior.

“Attempts to address workplace problems and avoid grievances with Chief Joschko have gone unheeded. We feel that the relationship with Chief Joschko is irreparable. He has brought morale to an all-time low. His lack of leadership and poor management style has led to poor retention and recruitment of qualified personnel. Recent promotions, overly harsh disciplines, undermining seniority, officer safety concerns and continually violating the agreed upon contract are only a few of the ongoing problems within the department.”

Union President Theresa McConnell-Hill said the majority vote was in favor of no confidence.

Chief Joschko has referred all questions to Bradley University.

