Budget Problems Lead To Fire Department Cuts

The Peoria Fire Department is operating with fewer fire engines because of a depleted budget and a staff shortage.

Engine Rescue 1 will be “browned out” or kept in the garage for a total of 46 days between now and the end of July.

City Manager Patrick Urich says it was the agreed upon compromise between city officials and the fire department to help the staff stay near its $20.5 million yearly budget.

“In order to staff that machine, the fire department would have to hire back on overtime and they just don’t have the funds”, Urich said.

Peoria Firefighters Local 50 President Ryan Brady agrees that it is important to mind the budget constraints.

“It’s a policy the fire administration enacted to try bring back some cost savings to allow us to operate under the $20.5 million budget the city administration has tasked our fire administration with,” Brady said.

Still, he worries the reductions will impact emergency response times, hampering his team’s ability to keep the public safe.

“So at the end of the day when we lose a company…they are moving puzzle pieces in the bigger picture,” Brady said. “And you start taking one or two of those out, it drastically will affect the way we respond to things.”

Brady said Rescue 1 responds to about eight calls per day.

Alpha Media Ryan Piers

“It’s not just fires, its emergencies,” Brady said. “When you have car accidents and a person is trapped, their primary responsibility is to use the jaws of life to get a person from the vehicle.”

Urich says Rescue One will not be shelved in the future once the department is fully staffed. He says that the full hiring process, however, can take “nine to ten” weeks of training.

Urich says other areas, in addition to the fire department, must make changes to make up for $2 million in the budget.

Urich says state budget problems are negatively contributing to cuts in the fire department, as well as throughout the city.

