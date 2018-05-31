Burger King Announced a New “Whopper Donut” . . . But It’s Just a Whopper with a Hole Cut in the Center?

Burger King could basically print money if they figured out a way to make a hybrid of a donut and a WHOPPER. This . . . isn’t that.

Tomorrow is National Donut Day, and in honor of that very important holiday, Burger King just announced they’re going to release a new Whopper Donut.

But don’t get too excited . . . they’re not putting a burger on a glazed donut bun on anything. They’re just cutting a hole in the center of a regular Whopper. And if you order it, you also get the section they cut out on the side as a “slider.”

Anyway, they’re only serving the donuts at five stores . . . one in New York, Boston, Miami, L.A., and Salt Lake City.

And I’m thinking they’re NOT going to be such a runaway hit that they have to introduce them nationwide.