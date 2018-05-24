OSF HealthCare and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood partnered to bury cremated, unclaimed remains of 13 bodies at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Dozens attended the Thursday ceremony.

“These are people who had no family to take care of them, financial means to take care of them after they passed away,” Harwood said.

Harwood said, following the event’s announcement, four families claimed remains. He was able to contact those families by going through medical records and tracking down relatives.

“It’s final closure. And they did live a life. They did have a purpose on this earth,” Harwood said.

Family members, obviously, were not present at the ceremony, but people were there to pay their respects. One was Peoria resident John Truitt.

“They are there somewhere, but their parents and loved ones will never get them back. This is somewhere where I thought I ought to get out and pay my respect,” Truitt said.

Truitt says he wanted to support the 13 buried after watching his friends die without their loved ones in Vietnam.

“The importance of burial of the dead is fond throughout scripture in the Old and New Testaments,” said Birgitta Sujdak Mackiewicz, Director of Ethics at OSF Saint Francis.

Multiple groups contributed, including the Catholic Cemetery Association, Deiters Funeral Home and Prairie Land Funeral Supply.

The post Burial Service Honors Unclaimed Remains appeared first on 1470 WMBD.