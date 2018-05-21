Burying Remains Of Unclaimed Bodies

OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center is working with the Peoria County Coroner and area funeral homes to perform a first-time service for central Illinois.

The partnership is burying cremated, unclaimed bodies at St. Mary’s Cemetery in West Peoria on Thursday, May 24 at 10 a.m.

“The importance of burial of the dead is found throughout scripture in the Old and New Testaments,” Birgitta Sujdak Mackiewicz, Director of Ethics at OSF Saint Francis explained.

Coroner Jamie Harwood worked with the Medical Center in coordinating the details.

“Everyone deserves a final resting place,” Harwood said. “This was a collaboration at its best.”

The ceremony is open to the public.

