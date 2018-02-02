A bus is being provided for those impacted by two Kroger locations closing.

Dream Center Peoria combined with city leaders to provide free bus rides for those without an accessible grocery store nearby.

This comes after two Kroger locations close, leaving a ten-mile food desert in Peoria.

“We are going to be running shuttle buses from the East Bluff neighborhoods and South Side neighborhoods to the grocery stores,” third district councilman Tim Riggenbach said.

The bus is funded by donations and will begin running Monday. It’s provided by Dream Center Peoria.

“The Dream Center has been built on one line, find a need and fill it. And this was a need,” Executive Director Andy King said.

King says they are looking for volunteer bus monitors, as well as donations to keep the buses running past the next two months.

“We are going to see how this goes,” King said. “For one week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday it will be the East Bluff. And then Tuesday, Thursday it’s South Side. And then next week it will flip.”

The buses will be coordinated with CityLink routes. They’ll run from 1p.m. to 4p.m. Monday through Friday.

Below are pictures of the routes and when you can expect to be picked up.

First district councilwoman Denise Moore said the city is still looking at options with Harmon Highway location.

Riggenbach says the city will continue to look into alternative options for those in need.

“It will buy us time until they get a permanent solution,” Riggenbach said.

To contribute or learn more, visit HERE.

The post Bus Routes Added After Kroger Stores Close appeared first on 1470 WMBD.