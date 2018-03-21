Business Burglary Suspect Arrested

Peoria police say the suspect in connection to seven business burglaries has been arrested.

Robert Quick, 34, of Pekin was arrested without incident around 8:28 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Jefferson and Main in downtown Peoria.

Police say they responded to multiple business burglaries throughout the city between Feb. 7 and March 7. The burglar utilized various methods of entry during early morning hours.

The investigation and evidence gathered at the scenes helped police identify Quick as a suspect in the burglaries.

After Quick was transported to the Peoria Police Department for questioning he was subsequently arrested for seven counts of burglary to the following establishments: Rumberger’s, Kouri’s Pub, Pitch, Crow’s Nest, Grease Monkey, Kickback on Fulton, and Tannins and Hops.

Quick was also charged for a retail theft that occurred at Menards and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

